Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,238 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Open Text worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Open Text by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

