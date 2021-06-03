Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,475 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Vocera Communications worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.18 and a beta of 0.12.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

