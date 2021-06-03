Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 66,108 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPYU opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

