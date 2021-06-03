Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.84% of Napco Security Technologies worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,087,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSSC stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $594.76 million, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

