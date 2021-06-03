Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Sage Therapeutics worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.00. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

