Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.88% of CECO Environmental worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CECE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $274.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.