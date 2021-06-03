Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.55% of Hurco Companies worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 million, a P/E ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.