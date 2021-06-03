Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.64% of Midland States Bancorp worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $47,916.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,723 shares of company stock valued at $475,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

