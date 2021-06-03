Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Elastic worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.90.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.97. Elastic has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

