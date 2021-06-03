Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.47% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NCBS opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $786.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

