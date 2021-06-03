Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.35 Million Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of CommScope worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $29,365,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

