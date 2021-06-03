Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.43 Million Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.19% of First Internet Bancorp worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.