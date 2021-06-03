Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Primo Water worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Primo Water by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

