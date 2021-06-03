Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.69% of Northrim BanCorp worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

