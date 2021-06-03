Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.70 Million Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.85% of Movado Group worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

