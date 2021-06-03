Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Dropbox worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,706. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.