Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $18.76 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 561,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,488,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

