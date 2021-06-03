Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 265,824 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Cloudera worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

CLDR stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

