Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 308,770 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 547.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Sunnova Energy International worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,073,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.