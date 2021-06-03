Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 46,443 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.99% of REV Group worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

