Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,930 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

