Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 905,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Alkermes worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

