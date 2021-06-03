Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.