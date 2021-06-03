Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.95% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,312 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $811.07 million, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.