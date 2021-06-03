Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,141 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.26% of American Software worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Software by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

American Software stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.95 million, a P/E ratio of 116.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $406,428 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

