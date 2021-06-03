Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 123,480 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.51% of The Children’s Place worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

PLCE stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.67.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

