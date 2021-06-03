Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,538 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,328,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 211,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

