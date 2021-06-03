Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,128 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.26% of WisdomTree Investments worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

