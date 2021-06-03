Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,111 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.77% of Rafael worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rafael by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rafael during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rafael during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rafael by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rafael by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFL opened at $49.14 on Thursday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.26 million, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 383.71%.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

