Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 162,031 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 600,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $335.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

