Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,818 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Ares Management worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

ARES stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.