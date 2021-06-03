Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,001 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.33% of IDT worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDT stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.13. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 52.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

