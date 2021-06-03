Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 305,656 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of ChemoCentryx worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $711.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.37.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

