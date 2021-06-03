Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,439 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.41% of Rocky Brands worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,852.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCKY opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

