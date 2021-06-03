Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,868 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.39% of Teekay Tankers worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TNK stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $517.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

