Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,954 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Freshpet worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.35. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

