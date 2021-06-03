Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 408,226 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Embraer worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

Shares of ERJ opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

