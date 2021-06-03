Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 497,477 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,305 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 497,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of American Airlines Group worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 194,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 939,225 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 155,411 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

AAL stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.86. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

