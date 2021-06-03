Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,099 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.04% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCRN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $603.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

