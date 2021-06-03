Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 619,141 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Sabre worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SABR opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

