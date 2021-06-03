Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 95,715 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

