Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,680 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.57% of Titan International worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

TWI opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

