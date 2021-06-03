Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,243,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.26% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

