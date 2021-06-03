Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,894 ($37.81). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,872 ($37.52), with a volume of 96,983 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,794.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

