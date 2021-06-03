DistX (DISTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,146.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. DistX has a total market capitalization of $17,448.86 and approximately $35,146.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DistX has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

