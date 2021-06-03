DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,448.86

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. DistX has a market cap of $17,448.86 and $35,146.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

