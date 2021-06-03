DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.57 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $3.57 million and $413,820.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00326612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00225153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.23 or 0.01192559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.75 or 1.00186234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034188 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

