DOC.COM Price Tops $0.0043 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOC.COM has a market cap of $3.28 million and $57,811.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.12 or 0.09354754 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,689,062 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

