Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0647 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $44.45 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00079246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00101918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00992907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.84 or 0.10227975 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

