Dogecoin Trading 21.9% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $54.11 billion and approximately $8.22 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00495489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,868,178,051 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

